For Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC], Analyst sees a rise to $13.50. What next?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE: ORCC] slipped around -0.22 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.02 at the close of the session, down -1.66%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Owl Rock Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering of $1.0 Billion 3.400% Notes Due 2026.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE: ORCC) announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of 3.400% notes due 2026. The notes will mature on July 15, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at ORCC’s option at any time at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock is now -25.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ORCC Stock saw the intraday high of $13.24 and lowest of $12.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.81, which means current price is +60.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, ORCC reached a trading volume of 3011541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCC shares is $13.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for Owl Rock Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Outperform rating on ORCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owl Rock Capital Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has ORCC stock performed recently?

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.27. With this latest performance, ORCC shares gained by 2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.56 for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.57, while it was recorded at 13.20 for the last single week of trading, and 12.39 for the last 200 days.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +69.38 and a Gross Margin at +91.44. Owl Rock Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +69.10.

Return on Total Capital for ORCC is now 6.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.83. Additionally, ORCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.70.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Owl Rock Capital Corporation posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCC.

Insider trade positions for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]

There are presently around $2,092 million, or 41.70% of ORCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCC stocks are: REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA with ownership of 42,690,843, which is approximately -0.216% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE OF NEW JERSEY COMMON PENSION FUND E, holding 29,227,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $380.54 million in ORCC stocks shares; and STRS OHIO, currently with $111.58 million in ORCC stock with ownership of nearly 16.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Owl Rock Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE:ORCC] by around 28,039,339 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 3,906,308 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 128,737,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,682,948 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCC stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,191,638 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,400,134 shares during the same period.