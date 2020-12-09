For Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV], Analyst sees a rise to $65. What next?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: LYV] closed the trading session at $69.89 on 12/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.95, while the highest price level was $70.605. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Live Nation Entertainment To Present At Liberty Investor Meeting.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world’s leading live entertainment company, announced that Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at Liberty’s Investor Meeting at approximately 8:45 a.m. PT on Thursday, November 19, 2020. During the presentation, Mr. Rapino may discuss the company’s financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the “News / Events” section of the company’s website at investors.livenationentertainment.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.21 percent and weekly performance of 2.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, LYV reached to a volume of 2522900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $60.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $55 to $57. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for LYV shares from 63 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32.

LYV stock trade performance evaluation

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, LYV shares gained by 24.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.70 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.70, while it was recorded at 69.79 for the last single week of trading, and 50.49 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.79 and a Gross Margin at +22.83. Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.04.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now 5.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 419.39. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 405.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] managed to generate an average of -$465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. posted -0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYV.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [LYV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,006 million, or 75.00% of LYV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,299,728, which is approximately -1.753% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 12,565,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $878.18 million in LYV stocks shares; and CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, currently with $750.14 million in LYV stock with ownership of nearly -0.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:LYV] by around 17,563,510 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 13,499,392 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 126,413,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,476,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYV stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,327,460 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,935,600 shares during the same period.