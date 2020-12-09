For Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $15.09 during the day while it closed the day at $14.85. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Albertsons Companies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Its Upsized Senior Notes Offering.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) (the “Company”) announced the pricing of its upsized private offering of $600 million in aggregate principal amount of additional 3.500% Senior Notes due 2029, issued at 99% of the principal amount (the “Additional Notes”). The Additional Notes will be issued under the same indenture as those issued by the Company on August 31, 2020. The Company and its subsidiaries, Safeway Inc., New Albertsons L.P. and Albertson’s LLC, will be co-issuers of the Additional Notes. The offering is expected to close on or about December 22, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with approximately $230 million of cash on hand, to (i) fund a partial redemption of $800 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.750% senior notes due 2025 (the “Redemption”) and (ii) pay fees and expenses related to the Redemption and the issuance of the Additional Notes.

The market cap for ACI stock reached $7.17 billion, with 477.30 million shares outstanding and 221.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, ACI reached a trading volume of 2848046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $20.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ACI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ACI stock trade performance evaluation

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.36.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.27 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.90, while it was recorded at 15.27 for the last single week of trading.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.62 and a Gross Margin at +28.17. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.75.

Return on Total Capital for ACI is now 6.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 644.42. Additionally, ACI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 609.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 112.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.56.Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 15.75%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,823 million, or 54.10% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: FEINBERG STEPHEN with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately -4.31% of the company’s market cap and around 15.40% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 5,627,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.57 million in ACI stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $69.5 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly -27.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

105 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 18,727,557 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 29,824,128 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 141,516,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,068,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,021,520 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 14,920,465 shares during the same period.