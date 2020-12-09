Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Revenue clocked in at $13.38 billion, up 7.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] traded at a high on 12/08/20, posting a 0.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.61. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Equitable Holdings to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) announced that Anders Malmström, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Equitable Holdings, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be accessible on the Equitable Holdings Investor Relations website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Please log on to the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the event to download and install any necessary software. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the live webcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2228735 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Equitable Holdings Inc. stands at 1.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.67%.

The market cap for EQH stock reached $11.54 billion, with 447.50 million shares outstanding and 399.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, EQH reached a trading volume of 2228735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $28.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $21 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $17, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on EQH stock. On April 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EQH shares from 27 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.03.

How has EQH stock performed recently?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 17.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.18 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.52, while it was recorded at 26.65 for the last single week of trading, and 19.55 for the last 200 days.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.91. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.07.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now -8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.90. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] managed to generate an average of -$219,367 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. posted 1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 5.51%.

Insider trade positions for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]

There are presently around $11,081 million, or 96.20% of EQH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 52,933,988, which is approximately 5.396% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,282,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $929.77 million in EQH stock with ownership of nearly -5.503% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 29,866,457 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 31,482,623 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 355,080,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 416,429,213 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,014,363 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,720,863 shares during the same period.