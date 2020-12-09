Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] moved down -6.49: Why It’s Important

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] closed the trading session at $24.94 on 12/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.75, while the highest price level was $26.51. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on December 10, 2020.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), (“Dave & Buster’s” or “the Company”), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter 2020 ended on November 1, 2020 on Thursday, December 10, 2020 after the market close.

Management will hold a conference call to report these results the same day at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed over the phone by dialing (720) 543-0214 or toll-free (888) 254-3590. A replay will be available after the call for one year beginning at 7:00 p.m. Central Time (8:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and can be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671 or toll-free (844) 512-2921; the passcode is 9070022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.91 percent and weekly performance of -1.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, PLAY reached to a volume of 2899023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAY shares is $23.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $25, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on PLAY stock. On October 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PLAY shares from 17 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77.

PLAY stock trade performance evaluation

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, PLAY shares gained by 33.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.26 for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.03, while it was recorded at 25.88 for the last single week of trading, and 16.32 for the last 200 days.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.33 and a Gross Margin at +17.46. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.40.

Return on Total Capital for PLAY is now 11.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,129.00. Additionally, PLAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,093.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] managed to generate an average of $6,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 127.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. go to 4.58%.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,172 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,702,301, which is approximately -5.643% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,945,090 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.33 million in PLAY stocks shares; and HILL PATH CAPITAL LP, currently with $110.95 million in PLAY stock with ownership of nearly 107.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAY] by around 9,452,076 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 3,065,591 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 34,485,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,003,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLAY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,094,158 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,596,496 shares during the same period.