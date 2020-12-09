Corteva Inc. [CTVA] stock Upgrade by Argus analyst, price target now $42

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] loss -1.84% on the last trading session, reaching $37.94 price per share at the time. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Corteva to Participate in Citi Basic Materials Virtual Conference.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) announces that Chief Executive Officer, James C. Collins, Jr., will speak at the Citi Basic Materials Virtual Conference at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Remarks will be webcast live, with a replay available following the event through December 2, 2021. Registration for the webcast and related materials can be accessed through the Corteva Investor Relations website.

Corteva Inc. represents 749.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.94 billion with the latest information. CTVA stock price has been found in the range of $37.835 to $38.775.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, CTVA reached a trading volume of 2979368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corteva Inc. [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $35.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTVA in the course of the last twelve months was 21.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for CTVA stock

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.99. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 11.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.24 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.25, while it was recorded at 38.28 for the last single week of trading, and 28.55 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.25 and a Gross Margin at +34.67. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.08.

Return on Total Capital for CTVA is now 1.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.83. Additionally, CTVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.16.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corteva Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 158.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 7.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

There are presently around $22,822 million, or 82.50% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,303,627, which is approximately 14.451% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,646,793 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.62 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -2.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corteva Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 333 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 53,483,302 shares. Additionally, 515 investors decreased positions by around 46,555,602 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 501,496,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 601,534,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,940,352 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,579,934 shares during the same period.