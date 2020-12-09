Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX] moved down -0.29: Why It’s Important

Churchill Capital Corp II [NYSE: CCX] slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.18 at the close of the session, down -0.29%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PE, GHIV, CCX, and ACAM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

Churchill Capital Corp II stock is now -1.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCX Stock saw the intraday high of $10.40 and lowest of $10.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.99, which means current price is +10.05% above from all time high which was touched on 07/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, CCX reached a trading volume of 3341428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp II is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, CCX shares gained by 1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.74 for Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.11, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.43 for the last 200 days.

Churchill Capital Corp II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp II [NYSE:CCX] by around 9,347,202 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 10,877,526 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 25,999,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,224,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,005,069 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,400,526 shares during the same period.