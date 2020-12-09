Wednesday, December 9, 2020
type here...
Finance

Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX] moved down -0.29: Why It’s Important

By Misty Lee

Must read

Equity Analysis

UK Promised Vaccination In Next Week, U.S. To Approve New Support Package

Edison Baldwin - 0
The arrangements for coronavirus vaccine programs are well underway on the health front. On Tuesday, the UK distinguished itself by being the first country...
Read more
Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more
Stock Stories

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Stock Debut With 27% Rise, Zscaler (ZS) Stock Also Rose 26%

Misty Lee - 0
Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) increased by more than 27% to $22.98 after it started trading as a public company on Thursday. The...
Read more
Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more

Churchill Capital Corp II [NYSE: CCX] slipped around -0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.18 at the close of the session, down -0.29%. The company report on November 19, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PE, GHIV, CCX, and ACAM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

Churchill Capital Corp II stock is now -1.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCX Stock saw the intraday high of $10.40 and lowest of $10.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.99, which means current price is +10.05% above from all time high which was touched on 07/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, CCX reached a trading volume of 3341428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp II is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has CCX stock performed recently?

Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.59. With this latest performance, CCX shares gained by 1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.74 for Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.11, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 10.43 for the last 200 days.

Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Churchill Capital Corp II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Insider trade positions for Churchill Capital Corp II [CCX]

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

43 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp II [NYSE:CCX] by around 9,347,202 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 10,877,526 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 25,999,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,224,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,005,069 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,400,526 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleWall Street Analyst Upgrade Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company [HMHC]. What else is Wall St. saying
Next articleTenneco Inc. [TEN] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $5

More articles

Finance

Market cap of Evergy Inc. [EVRG] reaches 12.71B – now what?

Misty Lee - 0
Evergy Inc. closed the trading session at $55.46 on 12/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.09, while...
Read more
Finance

CBRE Group Inc. [CBRE] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $50

Annabelle Farmer - 0
CBRE Group Inc. surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $66.90 during the day while...
Read more
Finance

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company [GT] moved up 0.93: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company closed the trading session at $10.82 on 12/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more
Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more
Stock Stories

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Stock Debut With 27% Rise, Zscaler (ZS) Stock Also Rose 26%

Misty Lee - 0
Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) increased by more than 27% to $22.98 after it started trading as a public company on Thursday. The...
Read more
Equity Analysis

UK Promised Vaccination In Next Week, U.S. To Approve New Support Package

Edison Baldwin - 0
The arrangements for coronavirus vaccine programs are well underway on the health front. On Tuesday, the UK distinguished itself by being the first country...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Ticker Update

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Skyrocketed up to 450% on Tuesday After Positive Phase 1 Results of leukemia Study

Brandon Evans - 0
The small-cap biotech has reported positive data from phase 1 trials of CA-4948. Curis has also announced its public offering for the common stock....
Read more
Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.