Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Stock trading around $92.97 per share: What’s Next?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] closed the trading session at $92.97 on 12/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.01, while the highest price level was $93.20. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Company also declares preferred stock dividend.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) announced a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share payable November 19, 2020, to stockholders of record as of November 9, 2020. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995. Dividends declared by the company are eligible for direct reinvestment in the company’s common stock under its Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. For additional Plan information, stockholders should contact Computershare Trust Company, N.A., at 1-888-985-2057 (inside the U.S. and Canada) or 1-781-575-2725 (outside the U.S. and Canada).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.66 percent and weekly performance of 8.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 32.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, COF reached to a volume of 2726733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $98.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. On June 22, 2020, analysts increased their price target for COF shares from 54 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 97.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.60.

COF stock trade performance evaluation

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.56. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 18.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.08 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.88, while it was recorded at 91.52 for the last single week of trading, and 68.99 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.04. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.25.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 12.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.99. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $105,568 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capital One Financial Corporation posted 2.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 8.00%.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,553 million, or 92.30% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 50,498,247, which is approximately 6.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,479,777 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.21 billion in COF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.08 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly 1.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 323 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 30,681,188 shares. Additionally, 472 investors decreased positions by around 23,539,922 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 360,460,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,682,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,537,077 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 3,577,962 shares during the same period.