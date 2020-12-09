Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] – find out why.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ETTX] price surged by 5.75 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Entasis Therapeutics to Participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Healthcare Symposium.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, announced that members of management will participate in A.G.P.’s Virtual Healthcare Symposium on Thursday, November 19th, 2020.

The event will consist of 1-on-1 virtual investor meetings. Investors attending the conference virtually who are interested in meeting with Company management should contact their A.G.P. representative.

A sum of 1360176 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 565.44K shares. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $1.85 and dropped to a low of $1.73 until finishing in the latest session at $1.84.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, ETTX shares gained by 10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.16 for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8545, while it was recorded at 1.7780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6842 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -670.51. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -626.43.

Return on Total Capital for ETTX is now -73.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.33. Additionally, ETTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ETTX] managed to generate an average of -$932,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted -1.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -55.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETTX.

There are presently around $18 million, or 30.90% of ETTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETTX stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,510,981, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 52.60% of the total institutional ownership; NOVO HOLDINGS A/S, holding 1,153,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.12 million in ETTX stocks shares; and TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., currently with $1.88 million in ETTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ETTX] by around 4,594,184 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 2,254,734 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,905,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,754,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETTX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,384,685 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 115,913 shares during the same period.