Cantor Fitzgerald lifts ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ: PRQR] loss -7.01% on the last trading session, reaching $3.58 price per share at the time. The company report on November 18, 2020 that ProQR to Present at 3rd Annual Evercore ISI Virtual HealthCONx Conference.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), announced that Company management will present during a fireside chat at the upcoming 3rd Annual Evercore ISI Virtual HealthCONx Conference. The presentation will be webcast live on December 2, 2020 at 3:55pm EST.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the “Investors & Media” section of ProQR’s website (www.proqr.com) under ‘Events’. The archived webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation date.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. represents 50.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $173.13 million with the latest information. PRQR stock price has been found in the range of $3.40 to $3.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 227.09K shares, PRQR reached a trading volume of 1351120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price from $21 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2019, representing the official price target for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

Trading performance analysis for PRQR stock

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.67. With this latest performance, PRQR shares dropped by -14.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.14 for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.23, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 5.22 for the last 200 days.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for PRQR is now -56.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.38. Additionally, PRQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] managed to generate an average of -$409,425 per employee.ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.50 and a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRQR.

An analysis of insider ownership at ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]

There are presently around $100 million, or 69.90% of PRQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRQR stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 4,973,174, which is approximately 1.436% of the company’s market cap and around 2.95% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,722,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.91 million in PRQR stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $16.29 million in PRQR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ:PRQR] by around 362,060 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,536,939 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 26,113,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,012,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRQR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,495 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 594,592 shares during the same period.