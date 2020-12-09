Cantel Medical Corp. [CMD] Is Currently 21.92 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cantel Medical Corp. [NYSE: CMD] closed the trading session at $75.10 on 12/08/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.53, while the highest price level was $76.03. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Cantel Medical Reports Financial Results for its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021.

Strong execution in Medical and Dental drives record financial results.

– Demand for infection prevention products continues to accelerate.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.92 percent and weekly performance of 25.69 percent. The stock has been moved at 71.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 348.80K shares, CMD reached to a volume of 1758862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cantel Medical Corp. [CMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMD shares is $64.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for Cantel Medical Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Cantel Medical Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $94, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on CMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cantel Medical Corp. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMD in the course of the last twelve months was 29.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

CMD stock trade performance evaluation

Cantel Medical Corp. [CMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.69. With this latest performance, CMD shares gained by 43.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.76 for Cantel Medical Corp. [CMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.21, while it was recorded at 63.90 for the last single week of trading, and 45.61 for the last 200 days.

Cantel Medical Corp. [CMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cantel Medical Corp. [CMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.32 and a Gross Margin at +43.07. Cantel Medical Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.35.

Return on Total Capital for CMD is now 6.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cantel Medical Corp. [CMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.14. Additionally, CMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cantel Medical Corp. [CMD] managed to generate an average of $3,736 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Cantel Medical Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cantel Medical Corp. [CMD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cantel Medical Corp. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cantel Medical Corp. go to 2.50%.

Cantel Medical Corp. [CMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,050 million, or 97.80% of CMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,507,336, which is approximately -2.232% of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC, holding 3,935,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.57 million in CMD stocks shares; and FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $257.45 million in CMD stock with ownership of nearly 8.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cantel Medical Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Cantel Medical Corp. [NYSE:CMD] by around 3,525,595 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 4,885,748 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 32,201,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,612,883 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMD stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 435,726 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 993,887 shares during the same period.