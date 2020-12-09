Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on Unisys Corporation [UIS] – find out why.

Unisys Corporation [NYSE: UIS] surged by $1.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $17.00 during the day while it closed the day at $16.94. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Unisys Joins The Valuable 500 to Advance Rights and Opportunities for People with Disabilities.

Observing International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) announced that it has joined The Valuable 500 – the largest network of global CEOs committed to diversity and transforming disability inclusion through business leadership and opportunity.

“Building a workplace that is increasingly diverse, inclusive and equitable is a primary goal at Unisys, and we believe that membership in The Valuable 500 will reinforce our commitment to diversity and accelerate our progress,” said Unisys Chairman and CEO Peter A. Altabef. “Integrating more people with disabilities into our workforce is an important part of our corporate social responsibility and is good for our business as well. Drawing on the experiences of people with disabilities, we can enhance our solutions to reach a broader clientele and deliver tangible benefits to an expanded community of users.”.

Unisys Corporation stock has also gained 14.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UIS stock has inclined by 45.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 35.96% and gained 42.83% year-on date.

The market cap for UIS stock reached $1.03 billion, with 63.03 million shares outstanding and 61.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 598.81K shares, UIS reached a trading volume of 1041506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unisys Corporation [UIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UIS shares is $18.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Unisys Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Unisys Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unisys Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for UIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47.

UIS stock trade performance evaluation

Unisys Corporation [UIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.93. With this latest performance, UIS shares gained by 24.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.95 for Unisys Corporation [UIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.94, while it was recorded at 15.66 for the last single week of trading, and 11.96 for the last 200 days.

Unisys Corporation [UIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unisys Corporation [UIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.05 and a Gross Margin at +22.97. Unisys Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Unisys Corporation [UIS] managed to generate an average of -$819 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Unisys Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Unisys Corporation [UIS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unisys Corporation posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unisys Corporation go to 9.00%.

Unisys Corporation [UIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,053 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UIS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,364,218, which is approximately 0.076% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,229,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.34 million in UIS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $136.32 million in UIS stock with ownership of nearly -9.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unisys Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Unisys Corporation [NYSE:UIS] by around 3,995,477 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 4,158,064 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 54,009,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,162,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UIS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 291,433 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 866,545 shares during the same period.