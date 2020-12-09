Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] is 20.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] traded at a low on 12/08/20, posting a -6.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.16. The company report on November 23, 2020 that BrainStorm to present NurOwn® Phase 3 Clinical Trial Results at 31st International Symposium on ALS/MND.

– Dr. Merit Cudkowicz and Dr. Ralph Kern presentation will be featured in Oral Presentation in the Clinical Trials Platform Session.

– Clinical experience with outpatient NurOwn® administration will be presented in poster session.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1302574 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stands at 7.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.65%.

The market cap for BCLI stock reached $154.18 million, with 31.15 million shares outstanding and 25.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, BCLI reached a trading volume of 1302574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $5 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2016, representing the official price target for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $5, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on BCLI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.77 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

How has BCLI stock performed recently?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, BCLI shares dropped by -54.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.97 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.69, while it was recorded at 5.47 for the last single week of trading, and 9.88 for the last 200 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] managed to generate an average of -$726,656 per employee.Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings analysis for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -88.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCLI.

Insider trade positions for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]

There are presently around $35 million, or 21.90% of BCLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCLI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,872,889, which is approximately 0.794% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,201,843 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.2 million in BCLI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.4 million in BCLI stock with ownership of nearly 10.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BCLI] by around 1,239,899 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 661,244 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 4,916,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,817,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCLI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 657,023 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 377,452 shares during the same period.