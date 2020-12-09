Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] is 301.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee

Beam Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BEAM] surged by $7.58 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $76.50 during the day while it closed the day at $75.26. The company report on December 5, 2020 that Beam Therapeutics Presents Updated Data from Novel Base Editing Programs for Sickle Cell Disease at ASH 2020.

BEAM-101 Data Highlight Precision of Base Editor with No Off-Target Editing Observed; Will Support Planned IND Submission in the Second Half of 2021.

In Vivo Data from Makassar Base Editing Program Demonstrate Long-term Engraftment and Editing Retention at 16 Weeks.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 37.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BEAM stock has inclined by 199.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 181.45% and gained 301.39% year-on date.

The market cap for BEAM stock reached $4.25 billion, with 50.09 million shares outstanding and 48.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 668.47K shares, BEAM reached a trading volume of 1017342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEAM shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Beam Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Beam Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on BEAM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beam Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 176986.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58.

BEAM stock trade performance evaluation

Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.19. With this latest performance, BEAM shares gained by 108.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 181.45% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.87 for Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.70, while it was recorded at 63.74 for the last single week of trading, and 26.40 for the last 200 days.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -417522.22. Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -435144.44.

Return on Total Capital for BEAM is now -56.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.95. Additionally, BEAM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] managed to generate an average of -$663,780 per employee.Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Beam Therapeutics Inc. posted -4.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -759.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEAM.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. [BEAM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,181 million, or 64.60% of BEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEAM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,328,586, which is approximately 5.116% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, holding 3,354,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $252.47 million in BEAM stocks shares; and REDMILE GROUP, LLC, currently with $250.41 million in BEAM stock with ownership of nearly -0.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beam Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BEAM] by around 4,336,840 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,395,273 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 22,250,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,982,540 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEAM stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 482,085 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,509,217 shares during the same period.

