Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] fell -11.24% so far this year. What now?

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [NYSE: BNED] price surged by 9.22 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Barnes & Noble Education Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Company’s Flexible Solutions Help Schools and Students Adapt to Blended and Virtual Learning Environment.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED), a leading solutions provider for the education industry, reported sales and earnings for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended on October 31, 2020.

A sum of 1207395 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 339.55K shares. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares reached a high of $4.00 and dropped to a low of $3.64 until finishing in the latest session at $3.79.

The one-year BNED stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.25. The average equity rating for BNED stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNED shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNED stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Sidoti analysts kept a Neutral rating on BNED stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

BNED Stock Performance Analysis:

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.60. With this latest performance, BNED shares gained by 53.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 109.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.78 for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.93, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 2.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barnes & Noble Education Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.28 and a Gross Margin at +20.57. Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.07.

Return on Total Capital for BNED is now -3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.54. Additionally, BNED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] managed to generate an average of -$6,955 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.64.Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BNED Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. go to 20.00%.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $86 million, or 59.10% of BNED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,359,329, which is approximately -14.001% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 3,244,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.3 million in BNED stocks shares; and ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $9.5 million in BNED stock with ownership of nearly 180.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [NYSE:BNED] by around 3,805,942 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,356,272 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 14,400,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,562,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNED stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,623,216 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 912,719 shares during the same period.