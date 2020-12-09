Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] fell -8.92% so far this year. What now?

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATOS] loss -8.92% or -0.14 points to close at $1.43 with a heavy trading volume of 1334853 shares. The company report on December 9, 2020 that Atossa Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $20.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to discover and develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering with expected total gross proceeds of $20.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The securities offered by the Company consist of (i) 14,575,000 Units, each consisting of one share of common stock (the “Common Stock”), and 0.75 Warrants (“Warrants”) to purchase one share of Common Stock at a price of $1.00 per Unit and (ii) 5,425 Units, each consisting of one share of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) with a stated value of $1,000 per share and convertible into 1,000 shares of Common Stock together with Warrants to purchase 750 shares of Common Stock at a purchase price of $1,000 per Unit. The Warrants will have an exercise price of $1.00 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire four years from the date of issuance.

It opened the trading session at $1.57, the shares rose to $1.5814 and dropped to $1.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATOS points out that the company has recorded -55.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -90.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 241.68K shares, ATOS reached to a volume of 1334853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for ATOS stock

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.33. With this latest performance, ATOS shares dropped by -8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7901, while it was recorded at 1.5010 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3237 for the last 200 days.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for ATOS is now -156.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -156.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -157.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -131.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.38. Additionally, ATOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS] managed to generate an average of -$2,873,296 per employee.Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATOS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [ATOS]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.90% of ATOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 208,896, which is approximately 73.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 131,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in ATOS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in ATOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Atossa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATOS] by around 444,013 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 35,756 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 241,311 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 721,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATOS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 222,089 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 14,807 shares during the same period.