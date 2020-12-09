ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC] Stock trading around $1.25 per share: What’s Next?

ARC Document Solutions Inc. [NYSE: ARC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.85% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.97%. The company report on November 5, 2020 that ARC Continues to Exceed Expectations in the Third Quarter with Year-Over-Year Increases in EBITDA, EPS and Cash Flow from Operations.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC), a leading document solutions provider to professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields, reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights:.

Over the last 12 months, ARC stock rose by 11.61%.

The market cap for the stock reached $55.61 million, with 42.75 million shares outstanding and 35.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 224.42K shares, ARC stock reached a trading volume of 1384515 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. dropped their target price from $5.25 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2017, representing the official price target for ARC Document Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on ARC stock. On March 25, 2011, analysts increased their price target for ARC shares from 9 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARC Document Solutions Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARC in the course of the last twelve months was 1.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ARC Stock Performance Analysis:

ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.97. With this latest performance, ARC shares dropped by -3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.69 for ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2176, while it was recorded at 1.3380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0178 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ARC Document Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.86 and a Gross Margin at +34.34. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.79.

Return on Total Capital for ARC is now 5.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.75. Additionally, ARC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC] managed to generate an average of $1,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.01.ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ARC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ARC Document Solutions Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARC Document Solutions Inc. go to 10.00%.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23 million, or 46.40% of ARC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,318,271, which is approximately 2.81% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 1,988,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.48 million in ARC stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $2.18 million in ARC stock with ownership of nearly -23.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARC Document Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in ARC Document Solutions Inc. [NYSE:ARC] by around 635,765 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 2,307,769 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 15,610,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,554,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,527 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 680,273 shares during the same period.