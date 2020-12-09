Aravive Inc. [ARAV] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -52.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Aravive Inc. [NASDAQ: ARAV] price surged by 12.82 percent to reach at $0.74. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Aravive Announces Phase 3 Trial Design for AVB-500 in Platinum Resistant Ovarian Cancer.

Pivotal Trial Expected to be Initiated During 1Q21.

Aravive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARAV), a clinical-stage oncology company developing transformative therapeutics, announced the Company has received guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on a Phase 3 trial design for AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). The global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled adaptive trial is designed to evaluate efficacy and tolerability of AVB-500 at a dose of 15 mg/kg in combination with paclitaxel.

A sum of 1853931 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 118.24K shares. Aravive Inc. shares reached a high of $7.2499 and dropped to a low of $5.91 until finishing in the latest session at $6.51.

Guru’s Opinion on Aravive Inc. [ARAV]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Aravive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Aravive Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aravive Inc. is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39.

ARAV Stock Performance Analysis:

Aravive Inc. [ARAV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.61. With this latest performance, ARAV shares gained by 49.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.85 for Aravive Inc. [ARAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.24, while it was recorded at 5.90 for the last single week of trading, and 8.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aravive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aravive Inc. [ARAV] shares currently have an operating margin of -458.11. Aravive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -383.29.

Return on Total Capital for ARAV is now -31.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aravive Inc. [ARAV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.82. Additionally, ARAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aravive Inc. [ARAV] managed to generate an average of -$1,071,647 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Aravive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

ARAV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aravive Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARAV.

Aravive Inc. [ARAV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43 million, or 41.30% of ARAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARAV stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 1,311,291, which is approximately -5% of the company’s market cap and around 30.07% of the total institutional ownership; NEW LEAF VENTURE PARTNERS, L.L.C., holding 946,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.16 million in ARAV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.99 million in ARAV stock with ownership of nearly -2.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aravive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Aravive Inc. [NASDAQ:ARAV] by around 614,767 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,371,360 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,559,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,545,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARAV stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 252,096 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,723,031 shares during the same period.