Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Agora Inc. [API] Revenue clocked in at $86.70 million, down -15.54% YTD: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Agora Inc. [NASDAQ: API] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.98%. The company report on November 25, 2020 that Agora Powers Innovative Virtual Experiences Beyond Video Conferencing.

Agora exits Q3 with explosive customer growth and a continued dedication to being the go-to, developer-friendly RTE solution on the market.

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a pioneer and leading platform for real-time engagement APIs, announced impressive growth across its customer base in Q3 driven by increased demand for real-time engagement (RTE) technology. Agora, with dual headquarters in Santa Clara, California and Shanghai, China, saw a 95.4% increase in active customers year-over-year as of September 2020 and continues to power some of the most exciting digital transformations in the world.

The one-year Agora Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.34. The average equity rating for API stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.25 billion, with 99.23 million shares outstanding and 17.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 841.19K shares, API stock reached a trading volume of 1122402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Agora Inc. [API]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for API shares is $51.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on API stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Agora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Agora Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on API stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agora Inc. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for API stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.43.

API Stock Performance Analysis:

Agora Inc. [API] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.98.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for API stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.42 for Agora Inc. [API]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.90, while it was recorded at 39.61 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Agora Inc. Fundamentals:

Agora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.90 and a Current Ratio set at 21.90.

API Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for API. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agora Inc. go to 26.70%.

Agora Inc. [API] Insider Position Details

55 institutional holders increased their position in Agora Inc. [NASDAQ:API] by around 5,702,421 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 5,545,089 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,105,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,352,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. API stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,412,636 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,262,289 shares during the same period.

