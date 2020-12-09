AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] is 468.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] traded at a low on 12/08/20, posting a -3.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.56. The company report on November 16, 2020 that AgEagle Aerial Systems Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry leading provider of unmanned aerial vehicles and advanced aerial imagery, data collection and analytics technologies, announced record financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Key Financial Highlights.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2762523 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stands at 4.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.82%.

The market cap for UAVS stock reached $146.76 million, with 55.38 million shares outstanding and 46.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 2762523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 112.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has UAVS stock performed recently?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.22. With this latest performance, UAVS shares gained by 10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 373.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.42, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 1.83 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -795.21 and a Gross Margin at -25.94. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -850.32.

Return on Total Capital for UAVS is now -43.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] managed to generate an average of -$252,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 56.80 and a Current Ratio set at 57.10.

Insider trade positions for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

There are presently around $5 million, or 3.40% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 821,552, which is approximately 1243.129% of the company’s market cap and around 10.40% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 303,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in UAVS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $0.39 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly 1736.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 1,804,552 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 287,414 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 150,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,941,723 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 857,560 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 150,358 shares during the same period.