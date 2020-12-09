1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] moved up 6.02: Why It’s Important

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] price surged by 6.02 percent to reach at $2.13. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Leading the $2.8 Trillion US Healthcare Market: CEO’s of Oak Street Health, Skylight Health, 1life Healthcare and Teladoc – Driving Explosive Revenue Growth with Innovation and New Market Expansions.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM), Skylight Health Group (CSE: SHG) (OTC: CBIIF), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH).

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The US healthcare market is estimated at $2.8 trillion – and the largest in the world. Fast moving innovators are now driving a transformation wave – and creating new opportunities for investors. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:.

A sum of 1898443 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.64M shares. 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares reached a high of $37.64 and dropped to a low of $35.30 until finishing in the latest session at $37.49.

The one-year ONEM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.97. The average equity rating for ONEM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONEM shares is $39.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2020, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ONEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.16.

ONEM Stock Performance Analysis:

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.82. With this latest performance, ONEM shares gained by 19.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.18% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.51 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.80, while it was recorded at 35.95 for the last single week of trading, and 29.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 1Life Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.59 and a Gross Margin at +34.16. 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.02.

Return on Total Capital for ONEM is now -17.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.39. Additionally, ONEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] managed to generate an average of -$30,914 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

ONEM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 1Life Healthcare Inc. posted -1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -635.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONEM.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,826 million, or 97.90% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 20,612,681, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,947,585 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $597.88 million in ONEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $245.15 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly 135.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 34,761,344 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 10,636,715 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 56,652,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,050,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,918,884 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 3,650,903 shares during the same period.