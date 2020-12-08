Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] Stock trading around $15.56 per share: What’s Next?

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] loss -2.69% on the last trading session, reaching $15.56 price per share at the time. The company report on November 19, 2020 that Yatsen Holding Limited Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leader in the rapidly evolving China beauty market, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 58,750,000 American depositary shares (“ADSs”), at US$10.50 per ADS, for a total gross offering size of US$616.9 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “YSG.” The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 8,812,500 additional ADSs.

Yatsen Holding Limited represents 658.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.25 billion with the latest information. YSG stock price has been found in the range of $15.17 to $16.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, YSG reached a trading volume of 4061558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.19.

Trading performance analysis for YSG stock

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.88.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.96, while it was recorded at 16.03 for the last single week of trading.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.74 and a Gross Margin at +63.59. Yatsen Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.49.

Return on Total Capital for YSG is now 19.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.67. Additionally, YSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.18.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.61.Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.