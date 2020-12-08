WW International Inc. [WW] Is Currently -6.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

WW International Inc. [NASDAQ: WW] closed the trading session at $30.79 on 12/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.53, while the highest price level was $33.01. The company report on November 30, 2020 that WW Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

WW International, Inc. (Nasdaq: WW), a global wellness company powered by the world’s leading commercial weight management program, announced that it will present at the following virtual investor conferences.

BofA Securities 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual ConferenceWednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ETPresenters: Nick Hotchkin, Chief Operating Officer, and Amy O’Keefe, Chief Financial Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.42 percent and weekly performance of 4.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 30.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 48.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, WW reached to a volume of 1145471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WW International Inc. [WW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $29.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for WW International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $34 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for WW International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 15.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

WW stock trade performance evaluation

WW International Inc. [WW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.34. With this latest performance, WW shares gained by 30.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.61 for WW International Inc. [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.94, while it was recorded at 31.19 for the last single week of trading, and 23.66 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc. [WW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WW International Inc. [WW] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.85 and a Gross Margin at +56.38. WW International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for WW is now 29.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.41. Additionally, WW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 165.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 116.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WW International Inc. [WW] managed to generate an average of $7,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.WW International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WW International Inc. [WW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WW International Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc. go to -6.70%.

WW International Inc. [WW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,678 million, or 81.40% of WW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 14,818,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,520,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.97 million in WW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $136.38 million in WW stock with ownership of nearly -1.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WW International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in WW International Inc. [NASDAQ:WW] by around 4,783,532 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 5,311,110 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 44,412,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,506,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WW stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,505,828 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,726,183 shares during the same period.