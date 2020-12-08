Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] stock Downgrade by Gordon Haskett analyst, price target now $106

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE: WSM] plunged by -$5.41 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $112.11 during the day while it closed the day at $106.37. The company report on December 1, 2020 that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to Double Product Giveback Percentages on Giving Tuesday, December 1st, 2020.

All brands across Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will also match customer donations made on Giving Tuesday*.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), a leading home specialty retailer of high-quality, sustainable products for the home, announced all brands across the company’s portfolio, including Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham, will double their product giveback percentages on Giving Tuesday, December 1st, 2020. The company will also match customer donations made on the day, including donations made in-store benefitting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock has also loss -2.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WSM stock has inclined by 23.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.92% and gained 44.84% year-on date.

The market cap for WSM stock reached $8.23 billion, with 77.78 million shares outstanding and 77.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, WSM reached a trading volume of 1466312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSM shares is $106.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Accumulate, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $110 to $120. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Buy rating on WSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Williams-Sonoma Inc. is set at 4.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WSM stock trade performance evaluation

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, WSM shares gained by 7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.98, while it was recorded at 110.03 for the last single week of trading, and 79.97 for the last 200 days.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.45 and a Gross Margin at +36.26. Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.04.

Return on Total Capital for WSM is now 23.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.27. Additionally, WSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] managed to generate an average of $13,187 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.72.Williams-Sonoma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Williams-Sonoma Inc. posted 2.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Williams-Sonoma Inc. go to 14.53%.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. [WSM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,192 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 7,681,630, which is approximately 0.016% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,519,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $799.8 million in WSM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $691.63 million in WSM stock with ownership of nearly -11.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Williams-Sonoma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 202 institutional holders increased their position in Williams-Sonoma Inc. [NYSE:WSM] by around 6,590,924 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 6,879,129 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 63,546,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,016,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSM stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,663,999 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 1,015,418 shares during the same period.