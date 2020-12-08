why Adobe Inc. [ADBE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $552.03

Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ: ADBE] jumped around 6.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $492.25 at the close of the session, up 1.29%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that Adobe Completes Acquisition of Workfront.

Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced the completion of its acquisition of Workfront, the leading work management platform for marketers with more than 3,000 customers and one million users. Adobe’s acquisition of Workfront will bring efficiency, collaboration and productivity gains to marketing teams currently challenged with siloed work management solutions. Both companies are established partners with strong product synergies and a growing base of over 1,000 shared customers, including Under Armour, Nordstrom, Prudential Financial, T-Mobile and The Home Depot.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

Satisfying the increasing expectations of B2B and B2C customers requires large volumes of content and personalized marketing campaigns delivered at lightning speed and scale. This must be accomplished across increasingly dispersed teams, as remote work becomes prevalent in ’s environment and the future of work is redefined.

Adobe Inc. stock is now 49.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADBE Stock saw the intraday high of $499.29 and lowest of $487.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 536.88, which means current price is +92.94% above from all time high which was touched on 09/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, ADBE reached a trading volume of 3425425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adobe Inc. [ADBE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $552.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Adobe Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $375 to $500. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Adobe Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $540 to $577, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ADBE stock. On September 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ADBE shares from 426 to 550.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc. is set at 13.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 47.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has ADBE stock performed recently?

Adobe Inc. [ADBE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, ADBE shares dropped by -0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.16 for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 480.01, while it was recorded at 484.59 for the last single week of trading, and 420.23 for the last 200 days.

Adobe Inc. [ADBE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adobe Inc. [ADBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.00 and a Gross Margin at +83.40. Adobe Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.51.

Return on Total Capital for ADBE is now 22.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.30. Additionally, ADBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adobe Inc. [ADBE] managed to generate an average of $130,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Adobe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adobe Inc. posted 2.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc. go to 17.42%.

Insider trade positions for Adobe Inc. [ADBE]

There are presently around $197,948 million, or 86.30% of ADBE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,849,222, which is approximately -1.761% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,012,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.22 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $14.9 billion in ADBE stock with ownership of nearly -7.647% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adobe Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 972 institutional holders increased their position in Adobe Inc. [NASDAQ:ADBE] by around 15,231,461 shares. Additionally, 868 investors decreased positions by around 19,987,710 shares, while 258 investors held positions by with 366,908,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 402,128,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADBE stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,278,314 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,550,482 shares during the same period.