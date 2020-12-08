Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] moved up 0.33: Why It’s Important

Westwater Resources Inc. [NASDAQ: WWR] traded at a high on 12/04/20, posting a 0.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.17. The company report on November 12, 2020 that Westwater Resources, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/71535.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3109473 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Westwater Resources Inc. stands at 11.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.67%.

The market cap for WWR stock reached $116.98 million, with 19.02 million shares outstanding and 15.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.68M shares, WWR reached a trading volume of 3109473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westwater Resources Inc. is set at 0.68 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20.

How has WWR stock performed recently?

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.30. With this latest performance, WWR shares gained by 46.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 181.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.26, while it was recorded at 6.31 for the last single week of trading, and 2.68 for the last 200 days.

Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for WWR is now -49.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.89. Additionally, WWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR] managed to generate an average of -$377,321 per employee.Westwater Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Westwater Resources Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westwater Resources Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Westwater Resources Inc. [WWR]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.70% of WWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WWR stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 39,484, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in WWR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $89000.0 in WWR stock with ownership of nearly 525.63% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Westwater Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Westwater Resources Inc. [NASDAQ:WWR] by around 73,056 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 42,543 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 30,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WWR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,031 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 42,442 shares during the same period.