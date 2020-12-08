Wall Street Analyst Initiated Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ALLO] price plunged by -13.64 percent to reach at -$4.59. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Allogene Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Findings Supporting ALLO-605, the First Anti-BCMA TurboCAR™ T Cell Therapy, at the 62nd Meeting of the American Society of Hematology.

ALLO-605 Demonstrated Enhanced Killing of Multiple Myeloma Cells and Persistence Relative to BCMA CAR T.

TurboCAR Technology Represents a Key Component to the Company’s Three-Pronged Clinical Strategy Targeting BCMA for Multiple Myeloma.

A sum of 3717613 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 696.20K shares. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $33.65 and dropped to a low of $27.61 until finishing in the latest session at $29.06.

The one-year ALLO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.44. The average equity rating for ALLO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLO shares is $51.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stock. On May 29, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ALLO shares from 42 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.25.

ALLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.41. With this latest performance, ALLO shares dropped by -2.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.05 for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.64, while it was recorded at 31.69 for the last single week of trading, and 34.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ALLO is now -28.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.16. Additionally, ALLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] managed to generate an average of -$896,087 per employee.Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.00 and a Current Ratio set at 17.00.

ALLO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. go to 1.00%.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [ALLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,524 million, or 61.70% of ALLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLO stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 18,716,306, which is approximately -5.072% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 12,617,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.68 million in ALLO stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $211.1 million in ALLO stock with ownership of nearly 0.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ALLO] by around 8,144,766 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 10,093,475 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 68,617,730 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,855,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,461,686 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,414,180 shares during the same period.