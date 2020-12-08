Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] fell -21.29% so far this year. What now?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] gained 8.93% or 0.1 points to close at $1.22 with a heavy trading volume of 3142134 shares. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Sales Enablement SaaS Leader VERB to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 12:30 PM ET.

VERB recently reported six consecutive quarters of SaaS revenue growth and introduced new hypergrowth initiatives to fuel growth.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) (“VERB” or the “Company”), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, announced that it will deliver a presentation at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference being held December 8-9, 2020. Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB, will provide an overview of VERB’s strategy, innovative sales enablement software-as-a-service (SaaS) product offerings, new hypergrowth initiatives, and recent record-breaking financial performance, including its sixth consecutive quarter of SaaS revenue growth.

It opened the trading session at $1.14, the shares rose to $1.30 and dropped to $1.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VERB points out that the company has recorded -5.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -56.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 332.32K shares, VERB reached to a volume of 3142134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

Trading performance analysis for VERB stock

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.91. With this latest performance, VERB shares gained by 11.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.85 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1115, while it was recorded at 1.1293 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2209 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -174.00 and a Gross Margin at +35.03. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -174.92.

Return on Total Capital for VERB is now -221.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -262.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -498.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.47. Additionally, VERB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verb Technology Company Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -169.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VERB.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.80% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,024,896, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 13.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 659,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.81 million in VERB stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $0.37 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 2,073,322 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,600 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 611,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,686,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,597,588 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.