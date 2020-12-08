United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] is 19.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX: UAMY] gained 10.50% on the last trading session, reaching $0.46 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2020 that US Antimony Announces Completion of Initial Drill Program at the Los Juarez Gold, Silver, and Antimony Mine.

United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American:UAMY Announces Operation Update)

LOS JUAREZ MINE PRELIMINARY DRILL PROGRAM: US Antimony Corporation has the completed a reverse-circulation drilling program at its Los Juarez Gold, Silver, and Antimony Mine in the state of Queretaro, Mexico. Funding for this program was obtained via a stock placement in July of 2020 after the company announced it would be forestalling its antimony production due to lower pricing and a simultaneous increase in the price of precious metals.

United States Antimony Corporation represents 73.24 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $33.51 million with the latest information. UAMY stock price has been found in the range of $0.42 to $0.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, UAMY reached a trading volume of 5156443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Antimony Corporation is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for UAMY stock

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.41. With this latest performance, UAMY shares gained by 22.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.86 for United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3784, while it was recorded at 0.4103 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4023 for the last 200 days.

United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.23 and a Gross Margin at -17.22. United States Antimony Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.42.

Return on Total Capital for UAMY is now -19.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.42. Additionally, UAMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY] managed to generate an average of -$20,751 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.United States Antimony Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at United States Antimony Corporation [UAMY]

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.50% of UAMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 619,879, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 21.60% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 600,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in UAMY stocks shares; and HOWE & RUSLING INC, currently with $0.26 million in UAMY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United States Antimony Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in United States Antimony Corporation [AMEX:UAMY] by around 1,051,960 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 66,185 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 2,266,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,384,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAMY stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 996,947 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 40,427 shares during the same period.