The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] Stock trading around $36.65 per share: What’s Next?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ: CAKE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.10% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.21%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm.

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (“Cheesecake Factory” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:CAKE) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. In the midst of the early pandemic months of March and April, Cheesecake Factory stated that its restaurants were “operating sustainably.” The Company was actually losing about $6 million per week due to restaurant closures, which it did disclose to investors. The Company also failed to disclose to investors that it informed landlords around the country that the COVID-19 pandemic would make it impossible to pay rent for the month of April. The Company announced on December 4, 2020, that it would pay a $125,000 fine to the SEC for misleading statements. Based on this news, shares of Cheesecake Factory fell by 2% on the same day.

Over the last 12 months, CAKE stock dropped by -15.20%. The one-year The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.86. The average equity rating for CAKE stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.71 billion, with 43.90 million shares outstanding and 42.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, CAKE stock reached a trading volume of 1310457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAKE shares is $33.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2020, representing the official price target for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on CAKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.24.

CAKE Stock Performance Analysis:

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.21. With this latest performance, CAKE shares gained by 14.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.78 for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.93, while it was recorded at 38.45 for the last single week of trading, and 26.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.72 and a Gross Margin at +12.17. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.13.

Return on Total Capital for CAKE is now 9.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 281.24. Additionally, CAKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 258.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] managed to generate an average of $2,752 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CAKE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated go to -7.04%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,623 million, or 99.00% of CAKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,293,873, which is approximately 1.711% of the company’s market cap and around 7.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,259,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $156.1 million in CAKE stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $137.1 million in CAKE stock with ownership of nearly 5.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ:CAKE] by around 5,464,385 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 6,474,846 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 32,357,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,296,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAKE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,378,724 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,097,778 shares during the same period.