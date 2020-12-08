Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] Is Currently 17.27 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SYRS] closed the trading session at $9.10 on 12/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.385, while the highest price level was $9.92. The company report on December 5, 2020 that Syros Presents New Data From Phase 2 Clinical Trial of SY-1425 and Announces Plans to Initiate Registration-Enabling Trial in MDS and Randomized Phase 2 Trial in AML.

61% Composite CR Rate in RARA-Positive Newly Diagnosed Unfit AML Patients, with Median Overall Survival of 18 Months Among Responders.

Plan to Initiate Registration-Enabling Phase 3 Trial of SY-1425 in Combination with Azacitidine in Newly Diagnosed Higher-Risk MDS in 1Q 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.69 percent and weekly performance of 11.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 467.16K shares, SYRS reached to a volume of 2137023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06.

SYRS stock trade performance evaluation

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.66. With this latest performance, SYRS shares gained by 12.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.77 for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.24, while it was recorded at 8.03 for the last single week of trading, and 9.12 for the last 200 days.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -3922.35. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3806.16.

Return on Total Capital for SYRS is now -84.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -95.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.73. Additionally, SYRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] managed to generate an average of -$908,892 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYRS.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $357 million, or 92.90% of SYRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYRS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 11,212,506, which is approximately 31.708% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,633,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.48 million in SYRS stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $32.45 million in SYRS stock with ownership of nearly -11.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SYRS] by around 4,539,317 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 3,200,537 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 38,289,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,028,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYRS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 529,841 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 195,517 shares during the same period.

