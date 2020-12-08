Stifel lifts Seacor Holdings Inc. [CKH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Seacor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CKH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.74% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.35%. The company report on December 8, 2020 that SEACOR INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of SEACOR Holdings Inc. – CKH.

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH) to an affiliate of American Industrial Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of SEACOR will receive only $41.50 in cash for each share of SEACOR that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ckh/ to learn more.

Over the last 12 months, CKH stock dropped by -0.19%. The one-year Seacor Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -20.7. The average equity rating for CKH stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $807.40 million, with 20.00 million shares outstanding and 19.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 77.52K shares, CKH stock reached a trading volume of 2102179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seacor Holdings Inc. [CKH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CKH shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CKH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Seacor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $40 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on November 06, 2017, representing the official price target for Seacor Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on CKH stock. On October 31, 2013, analysts increased their price target for CKH shares from 88 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seacor Holdings Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for CKH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CKH in the course of the last twelve months was 14.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

CKH Stock Performance Analysis:

Seacor Holdings Inc. [CKH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.35. With this latest performance, CKH shares gained by 37.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CKH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.62 for Seacor Holdings Inc. [CKH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.49, while it was recorded at 36.04 for the last single week of trading, and 29.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seacor Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seacor Holdings Inc. [CKH] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.28 and a Gross Margin at +18.47. Seacor Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.35.

Return on Total Capital for CKH is now 3.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seacor Holdings Inc. [CKH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.52. Additionally, CKH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seacor Holdings Inc. [CKH] managed to generate an average of $11,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Seacor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

CKH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seacor Holdings Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -135.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CKH.

Seacor Holdings Inc. [CKH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $681 million, or 94.30% of CKH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CKH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,898,041, which is approximately 2.374% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,051,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.46 million in CKH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $70.57 million in CKH stock with ownership of nearly -0.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seacor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Seacor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CKH] by around 512,756 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 545,648 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 17,709,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,768,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CKH stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 85,382 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 142,828 shares during the same period.