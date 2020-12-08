Stifel lifts Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] slipped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $5.65 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Sale of Cenovus’s Marten Hills oil assets to Headwater Exploration closes.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) and Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSX:HWX) are pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition by Headwater of Cenovus’s assets in the Marten Hills area of Alberta. Pursuant to the transaction, Headwater acquired a 100% working interest in approximately 2,800 barrels per day of medium gravity oil production and 270 net sections of Clearwater rights.

Cenovus Energy Inc. stock is now -44.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVE Stock saw the intraday high of $5.77 and lowest of $5.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.52, which means current price is +300.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.62M shares, CVE reached a trading volume of 8308084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CVE stock performed recently?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.91. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 54.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.27 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 5.37 for the last single week of trading, and 4.18 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.79 and a Gross Margin at +10.53. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Total Capital for CVE is now 6.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.87. Additionally, CVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] managed to generate an average of $929,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cenovus Energy Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cenovus Energy Inc. go to -8.44%.

Insider trade positions for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]

There are presently around $5,116 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CONOCOPHILLIPS with ownership of 208,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 112,996,321 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $638.43 million in CVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $520.68 million in CVE stock with ownership of nearly -0.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 38,443,486 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 62,768,997 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 804,212,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 905,425,271 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,885,017 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 19,124,558 shares during the same period.