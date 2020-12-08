Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] moved down -5.18: Why It’s Important

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ: SBLK] closed the trading session at $8.23 on 12/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.15, while the highest price level was $8.80. The company report on November 17, 2020 that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

The small cap to buy before 2021 There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune! Get all the details here >> Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/70687.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.31 percent and weekly performance of 0.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 518.55K shares, SBLK reached to a volume of 1070907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBLK shares is $10.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBLK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DNB Markets have made an estimate for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock. On March 01, 2018, analysts increased their price target for SBLK shares from 11 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

SBLK stock trade performance evaluation

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.24. With this latest performance, SBLK shares gained by 29.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.20 for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.09, while it was recorded at 8.24 for the last single week of trading, and 6.53 for the last 200 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.26 and a Gross Margin at +15.84. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.98.

Return on Total Capital for SBLK is now 2.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.52. Additionally, SBLK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] managed to generate an average of -$89,508 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBLK.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [SBLK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $437 million, or 56.90% of SBLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBLK stocks are: OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 39,006,017, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES GROUP LLC, holding 5,381,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.29 million in SBLK stocks shares; and IMPALA ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $24.61 million in SBLK stock with ownership of nearly 26.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. [NASDAQ:SBLK] by around 1,553,390 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 1,284,806 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 50,216,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,054,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBLK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 91,229 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 603,382 shares during the same period.