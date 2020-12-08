SLM Corporation [SLM] Revenue clocked in at $2.14 billion, up 27.95% YTD: What’s Next?

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] price plunged by -0.87 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Sallie Mae® and EVERFI Team Up to Offer New Digital Financial Literacy Curriculum to California High School Students.

Program will highlight options for financing higher education.

Sallie Mae and EVERFI, an international social-impact education innovator, announced a new strategic partnership to deliver a specialized financial literacy curriculum to California high schools. Sallie Mae’s Knowledge for College program is an interactive, unbiased, online course that will be made available to juniors and seniors throughout California at no cost to the students, schools, or taxpayers. The program will be delivered to students learning in a classroom or virtually, and is designed to reach them early in the college consideration process to increase knowledge on college access and how to effectively finance higher education.

A sum of 3290334 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.12M shares. SLM Corporation shares reached a high of $11.565 and dropped to a low of $11.36 until finishing in the latest session at $11.40.

The one-year SLM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.28. The average equity rating for SLM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SLM Corporation [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $11.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $12 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.91.

SLM Stock Performance Analysis:

SLM Corporation [SLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.45. With this latest performance, SLM shares gained by 11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.00 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.82, while it was recorded at 11.37 for the last single week of trading, and 8.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SLM Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corporation [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.30 and a Gross Margin at +76.33. SLM Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.34.

Return on Total Capital for SLM is now 9.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SLM Corporation [SLM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.20. Additionally, SLM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 149.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SLM Corporation [SLM] managed to generate an average of $304,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

SLM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SLM Corporation posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 20.00%.

SLM Corporation [SLM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,242 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,910,551, which is approximately -8.018% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., holding 32,294,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $368.15 million in SLM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $353.78 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly -3.968% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLM Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 35,443,451 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 45,447,174 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 291,252,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,143,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,893,734 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,939,360 shares during the same period.