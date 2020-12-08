Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] Revenue clocked in at $147.20 million, up 10.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGMO] loss -7.11% or -0.71 points to close at $9.28 with a heavy trading volume of 4064799 shares. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels in 3×1013 VG/KG Cohort Through One Year Following Hemophilia A Gene Therapy.

– First patient was dosed in pivotal Phase 3 AFFINE study in October 2020.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicines company, announced updated follow-up data from the Phase 1/2 Alta study of giroctocogene fitelparvovec (SB-525 or PF-07055480), an investigational gene therapy for patients with severe hemophilia A. These data are being presented at the 62nd American Society for Hematology Annual meeting taking place virtually from December 5th – 8th. The oral presentation slides, which include follow-up data up to 85 weeks for the longest treated patient, are available on Sangamo’s website in the Investors and Media section under Events and Presentations.

It opened the trading session at $9.93, the shares rose to $9.99 and dropped to $9.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SGMO points out that the company has recorded -15.94% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -92.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, SGMO reached to a volume of 4064799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SGMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.70.

Trading performance analysis for SGMO stock

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.11. With this latest performance, SGMO shares dropped by -22.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.47 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.56, while it was recorded at 9.84 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.69. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -92.93.

Return on Total Capital for SGMO is now -24.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.27. Additionally, SGMO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] managed to generate an average of -$268,887 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 112.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGMO.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]

There are presently around $758 million, or 59.40% of SGMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,891,873, which is approximately -4.385% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,126,559 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.41 million in SGMO stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $65.97 million in SGMO stock with ownership of nearly 5.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGMO] by around 8,997,720 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 4,392,485 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 68,339,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,729,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,091,218 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 974,776 shares during the same period.