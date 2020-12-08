Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] is 105.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: REGI] price plunged by -6.69 percent to reach at -$3.97. The company report on December 3, 2020 that Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Organization.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) announced changes to the organizational construct of its senior leadership team intended to accelerate the company’s performance as a leader in a rapidly growing industry.

Chad Stone will move from the Chief Financial Officer position into a newly created role of Senior Vice President, Commercial Performance, overseeing the company’s planning, scheduling and optimization functions to drive commercial performance of the business. Stone has been with REG as CFO since 2009.

A sum of 1181051 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.11M shares. Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares reached a high of $59.33 and dropped to a low of $54.92 until finishing in the latest session at $55.37.

The one-year REGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.76. The average equity rating for REGI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REGI shares is $72.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Renewable Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on REGI stock. On August 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for REGI shares from 35 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renewable Energy Group Inc. is set at 4.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for REGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for REGI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

REGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, REGI shares dropped by -3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 191.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.52, while it was recorded at 58.31 for the last single week of trading, and 35.80 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Renewable Energy Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.69 and a Gross Margin at +21.16. Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.43.

Return on Total Capital for REGI is now 37.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.00. Additionally, REGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] managed to generate an average of $459,725 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.83.Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

REGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Renewable Energy Group Inc. posted 11.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 349.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REGI.

Renewable Energy Group Inc. [REGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,110 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,751,882, which is approximately 5.678% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,302,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.83 million in REGI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $165.76 million in REGI stock with ownership of nearly -2.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Renewable Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Renewable Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:REGI] by around 5,486,014 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 6,130,383 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 26,485,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,101,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REGI stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,902,840 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,138,965 shares during the same period.