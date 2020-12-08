Regis Corporation [RGS] Revenue clocked in at $534.10 million, down -48.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Regis Corporation [NYSE: RGS] loss -9.25% or -0.94 points to close at $9.22 with a heavy trading volume of 1227410 shares. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Regis® Announces Brand-Centric Reorganization and Positions Itself for Growth Under New CEO and President.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising, owning, and operating technology-enabled hair salons, announced a brand-centric reorganization effective, December 2, 2020.

The announcement is the first major strategic initiative by the company’s new CEO, Felipe Athayde, and reorients Regis to focus on the performance of its brands and the profitability of its franchisees. As part of the reorganization, the Supercuts® and SmartStyle® brands will each have a Brand President leading dedicated, brand-centric teams. A third business unit, Portfolio Brands (a collection of growth and innovation concepts), will be run by another Brand President and team. This presents a major departure from Regis’ previous organizing principle that distinguished between the franchise and company-owned businesses in a brand-agnostic way.

It opened the trading session at $10.17, the shares rose to $10.2122 and dropped to $9.1742, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RGS points out that the company has recorded -20.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -118.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 590.28K shares, RGS reached to a volume of 1227410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Regis Corporation [RGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGS shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Regis Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Regis Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regis Corporation is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

Trading performance analysis for RGS stock

Regis Corporation [RGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.60. With this latest performance, RGS shares gained by 67.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.69 for Regis Corporation [RGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.91, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading, and 8.23 for the last 200 days.

Regis Corporation [RGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regis Corporation [RGS] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.41 and a Gross Margin at +30.23. Regis Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.71.

Return on Total Capital for RGS is now -9.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regis Corporation [RGS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 821.24. Additionally, RGS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 710.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regis Corporation [RGS] managed to generate an average of -$19,133 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Regis Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Regis Corporation [RGS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regis Corporation posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 533.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regis Corporation go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Regis Corporation [RGS]

There are presently around $367 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGS stocks are: BIRCH RUN CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP with ownership of 10,655,170, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC, holding 5,332,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.17 million in RGS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $34.39 million in RGS stock with ownership of nearly 0.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regis Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Regis Corporation [NYSE:RGS] by around 3,338,370 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 3,391,633 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 33,062,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,792,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 996,256 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,361,466 shares during the same period.