PTC Therapeutics Inc. [PTCT] stock Downgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $45

PTC Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PTCT] traded at a low on 12/07/20, posting a -10.03 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $59.12. The company report on December 5, 2020 that PTC Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) announced that on December 2, 2020 it approved non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 41,955 shares of its common stock and 20,735 restricted stock units (“RSUs”), each representing the right to receive one share of its common stock upon vesting, to 47 new employees. The awards were made pursuant to the NASDAQ inducement grant exception as a component of the new hires’ employment compensation.

The inducement grants were approved by PTC’s Compensation Committee on December 2, 2020 and are being made as an inducement material to each employee’s acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1009817 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PTC Therapeutics Inc. stands at 5.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.90%.

The market cap for PTCT stock reached $3.94 billion, with 67.64 million shares outstanding and 66.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 457.43K shares, PTCT reached a trading volume of 1009817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PTC Therapeutics Inc. [PTCT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTCT shares is $61.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 30, 2020, representing the official price target for PTC Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on PTCT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PTC Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.13.

How has PTCT stock performed recently?

PTC Therapeutics Inc. [PTCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.51. With this latest performance, PTCT shares dropped by -0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.63 for PTC Therapeutics Inc. [PTCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.35, while it was recorded at 63.13 for the last single week of trading, and 50.64 for the last 200 days.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. [PTCT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PTC Therapeutics Inc. [PTCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.80 and a Gross Margin at +87.04. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.95.

Return on Total Capital for PTCT is now -27.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -53.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PTC Therapeutics Inc. [PTCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.19. Additionally, PTCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PTC Therapeutics Inc. [PTCT] managed to generate an average of -$330,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for PTC Therapeutics Inc. [PTCT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PTC Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -168.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTC Therapeutics Inc. go to -9.51%.

Insider trade positions for PTC Therapeutics Inc. [PTCT]

There are presently around $4,240 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTCT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,133,976, which is approximately 51.372% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 9,472,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $560.03 million in PTCT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $344.54 million in PTCT stock with ownership of nearly 2.741% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PTC Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in PTC Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PTCT] by around 7,698,002 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 5,098,181 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 58,920,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,716,995 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTCT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 524,482 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,327,376 shares during the same period.