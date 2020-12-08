Piper Sandler lifts Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] gained 8.61% on the last trading session, reaching $4.29 price per share at the time. The company report on December 4, 2020 that Helix to Participate in Upcoming Event.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced that it will participate in the Capital One Securities 15th Annual Energy Conference, which will be held virtually, on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Any investor presentation provided during the conference will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.HelixESG.com.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. represents 149.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $593.09 million with the latest information. HLX stock price has been found in the range of $4.0001 to $4.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, HLX reached a trading volume of 3229471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $5.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock. On March 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for HLX shares from 10.75 to 6.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLX in the course of the last twelve months was 60.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for HLX stock

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.87. With this latest performance, HLX shares gained by 65.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.41 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.96, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading, and 3.20 for the last 200 days.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.86 and a Gross Margin at +19.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.62.

Return on Total Capital for HLX is now 3.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.98. Additionally, HLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] managed to generate an average of $34,721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLX.

An analysis of insider ownership at Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]

There are presently around $560 million, or 88.20% of HLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,431,482, which is approximately -6.085% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,605,819 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54.08 million in HLX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $40.87 million in HLX stock with ownership of nearly -6.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX] by around 13,524,486 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 8,754,231 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 108,205,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,483,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,588,360 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,180,476 shares during the same period.