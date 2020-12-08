Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell -32.03% so far this year. What now?

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] jumped around 0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.81 at the close of the session, up 6.42%. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Phunware Sets December 2020 Financial Conference Schedule.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences next month, December 2020:.

Gateway-Hosted Group PresentationPresenting on Thursday, December 3 at 11:00 AM ETRegistration: Link.

Phunware Inc. stock is now -32.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHUN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.83 and lowest of $0.721 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.00, which means current price is +49.78% above from all time high which was touched on 05/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 5669821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.94. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 15.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.22 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7658, while it was recorded at 0.7343 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9820 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.40% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 541,596, which is approximately 37.286% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 356,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in PHUN stocks shares; and STA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.18 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 428,727 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,398,373 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,798,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,029,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 252,361 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,152,613 shares during the same period.