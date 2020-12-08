Wednesday, December 9, 2020
type here...
Market

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell -32.03% so far this year. What now?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more
US Equities

U.S. Indices Started December With A Record Breaking Day

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wall Street began December on the right foot after gains of 11 percent to 12 percent for its key indices in November, with the...
Read more
Equity Analysis

UK Promised Vaccination In Next Week, U.S. To Approve New Support Package

Edison Baldwin - 0
The arrangements for coronavirus vaccine programs are well underway on the health front. On Tuesday, the UK distinguished itself by being the first country...
Read more
Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] jumped around 0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.81 at the close of the session, up 6.42%. The company report on November 30, 2020 that Phunware Sets December 2020 Financial Conference Schedule.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences next month, December 2020:.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

Gateway-Hosted Group PresentationPresenting on Thursday, December 3 at 11:00 AM ETRegistration: Link.

Phunware Inc. stock is now -32.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHUN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.83 and lowest of $0.721 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.00, which means current price is +49.78% above from all time high which was touched on 05/20/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 5669821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]?

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18.

How has PHUN stock performed recently?

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.94. With this latest performance, PHUN shares gained by 15.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.22 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7658, while it was recorded at 0.7343 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9820 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.40% of PHUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 541,596, which is approximately 37.286% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 356,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in PHUN stocks shares; and STA WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.18 million in PHUN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ:PHUN] by around 428,727 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,398,373 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,798,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,029,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHUN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 252,361 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 3,152,613 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleBorqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] moved up 4.63: Why It’s Important
Next articleEchoStar Corporation [SATS] Revenue clocked in at $1.90 billion, down -47.98% YTD: What’s Next?

More articles

Market

why Robert Half International Inc. [RHI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $56.00

Misty Lee - 0
Robert Half International Inc. loss -2.18% or -1.44 points to close at $64.53 with a heavy trading volume of 2748192 shares. The company...
Read more
Market

Kellogg Company [K] is -10.43% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Kellogg Company loss -0.67% on the last trading session, reaching $61.95 price per share at the time. The company report on December 4,...
Read more
Market

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] Is Currently 0.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brandon Evans - 0
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. gained 0.04% or 0.01 points to close at $28.23 with a heavy trading volume of 2851390 shares. The company...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more
Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more
Stock Stories

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Stock Debut With 27% Rise, Zscaler (ZS) Stock Also Rose 26%

Misty Lee - 0
Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) increased by more than 27% to $22.98 after it started trading as a public company on Thursday. The...
Read more
Equity Analysis

UK Promised Vaccination In Next Week, U.S. To Approve New Support Package

Edison Baldwin - 0
The arrangements for coronavirus vaccine programs are well underway on the health front. On Tuesday, the UK distinguished itself by being the first country...
Read more
US Equities

U.S. Indices Started December With A Record Breaking Day

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wall Street began December on the right foot after gains of 11 percent to 12 percent for its key indices in November, with the...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more
Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.