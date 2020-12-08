Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] Stock trading around $3.98 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 49.62% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 42.65%. The company report on December 7, 2020 that Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Interim Phase 1/2 Data Update for Cirmtuzumab in Combination with Ibrutinib at ASH 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting.

Best objective response rate of 87% reported for 15 patients with relapsed/refractory mantle cell lymphoma, with a median follow-up of 12.1 months. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was not reached.

The combination of cirmtuzumab and ibrutinib has been well tolerated in this trial.

Over the last 12 months, ONCT stock dropped by -26.30%. The average equity rating for ONCT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $112.51 million, with 20.13 million shares outstanding and 18.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, ONCT stock reached a trading volume of 77237368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10.

ONCT Stock Performance Analysis:

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.65. With this latest performance, ONCT shares gained by 18.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.28 for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.50, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 2.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] shares currently have an operating margin of -619.38. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1409.81.

Return on Total Capital for ONCT is now -73.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -168.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.33. Additionally, ONCT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] managed to generate an average of -$2,442,000 per employee.Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

ONCT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.43/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONCT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. go to 0.00%.

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [ONCT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 14.30% of ONCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONCT stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,316,163, which is approximately 4.73% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,200,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.19 million in ONCT stocks shares; and CREATIVE PLANNING, currently with $1.3 million in ONCT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ONCT] by around 1,546,497 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 39,667 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,624,377 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,210,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONCT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,400,583 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,132 shares during the same period.

