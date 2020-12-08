NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] moved up 2.73: Why It’s Important

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NBY] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.66 at the close of the session, up 2.73%. The company report on November 23, 2020 that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Expands Avenova’s Geographic Reach to Australia with New Exclusive Distribution Agreement.

NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY), a pharmaceutical company focusing on commercializing Avenova® for the eye care market, announces the signing of an agreement with Paragon Care Group Australia Pty Ltd for the exclusive distribution of Avenova in Australia. Paragon Care Group will begin distributing Avenova directly to consumers under its Designs For Vision brand beginning in early 2021.

“We are delighted to expand the geographic reach of Avenova with this agreement covering Australia,” said Justin Hall, NovaBay CEO. “In Designs for Vision we have secured an ideal partner with a reputation for sourcing the highest quality products and an established market presence from more than 40 years of serving the ophthalmology and optometry sectors in Australia.”.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now 2.73% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NBY Stock saw the intraday high of $0.70 and lowest of $0.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.94, which means current price is +173.96% above from all time high which was touched on 07/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, NBY reached a trading volume of 3009852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2018, representing the official price target for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $8, while Laidlaw kept a Buy rating on NBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.54. With this latest performance, NBY shares gained by 22.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.31 for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6676, while it was recorded at 0.6350 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8513 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.02 and a Gross Margin at +73.66. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -146.79.

Return on Total Capital for NBY is now -185.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -301.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -326.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 415.83. Additionally, NBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NBY] managed to generate an average of -$345,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -85.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBY.

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.10% of NBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NBY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 613,027, which is approximately 130.525% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 152,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100000.0 in NBY stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $46000.0 in NBY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:NBY] by around 540,065 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 182,003 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 353,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,076,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NBY stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 140,223 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 141,279 shares during the same period.