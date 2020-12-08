Nkarta Inc. [NKTX] Stock trading around $48.31 per share: What’s Next?

Nkarta Inc. [NASDAQ: NKTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 21.69% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 45.16%. The company report on November 13, 2020 that Nkarta Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

First patient dosed in clinical trial of NKX101, investigational NK cell therapy engineered with NKG2D-targeted CAR, in acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

IND application for NKX019 expected to be filed in 1Q 2021.

The one-year Nkarta Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.49. The average equity rating for NKTX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.42 billion, with 30.98 million shares outstanding and 27.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 221.96K shares, NKTX stock reached a trading volume of 1130414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nkarta Inc. [NKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTX shares is $43.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Nkarta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Nkarta Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on NKTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nkarta Inc. is set at 3.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3682853.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.24.

NKTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Nkarta Inc. [NKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.16.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.72 for Nkarta Inc. [NKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.00, while it was recorded at 38.40 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Nkarta Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nkarta Inc. [NKTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -19368.66. Nkarta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18265.66.

Return on Total Capital for NKTX is now -91.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.88. Additionally, NKTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 161.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 138.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Nkarta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 34.90 and a Current Ratio set at 34.90.

Nkarta Inc. [NKTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $998 million, or 83.90% of NKTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKTX stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,605,129, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,904,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.33 million in NKTX stocks shares; and NOVO HOLDINGS A/S, currently with $110.92 million in NKTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nkarta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in Nkarta Inc. [NASDAQ:NKTX] by around 25,130,825 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,130,825 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKTX stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,130,825 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.