NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] Revenue clocked in at $7.30 million, down -50.00% YTD: What’s Next?

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NASDAQ: NURO] surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.18 during the day while it closed the day at $2.15. The company report on October 22, 2020 that NeuroMetrix Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results.

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) reported financial and business highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company is a leading developer of neurostimulation-based medical devices that are used to diagnose and treat chronic health conditions.

Q3 2020 Highlights:.

NeuroMetrix Inc. stock has also gained 3.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NURO stock has inclined by 34.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.26% and lost -50.00% year-on date.

The market cap for NURO stock reached $8.19 million, with 3.79 million shares outstanding and 3.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 164.41K shares, NURO reached a trading volume of 2347306 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuroMetrix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2016, representing the official price target for NeuroMetrix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on NURO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroMetrix Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NURO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

NURO stock trade performance evaluation

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, NURO shares gained by 37.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NURO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.45 for NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.74, while it was recorded at 2.02 for the last single week of trading, and 1.90 for the last 200 days.

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.82 and a Gross Margin at +44.66. NeuroMetrix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.69.

Return on Total Capital for NURO is now -168.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -79.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.49. Additionally, NURO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] managed to generate an average of -$164,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.NeuroMetrix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NeuroMetrix Inc. posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NURO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeuroMetrix Inc. go to 15.00%.

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.60% of NURO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NURO stocks are: WEDBUSH SECURITIES INC with ownership of 34,841, which is approximately 69.164% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,945 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34000.0 in NURO stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $12000.0 in NURO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeuroMetrix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroMetrix Inc. [NASDAQ:NURO] by around 21,602 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 4,000 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 34,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NURO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,343 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 4,000 shares during the same period.