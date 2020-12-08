Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $14.50

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MOTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.59% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.71%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Motus GI and Memorial Hermann Hospital Partner to Improve its Colonoscopy Efficiencies.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced a collaboration with Dr. Nirav Thosani, Director of Advanced Endoscopy, Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas, to incorporate the Company’s Pure-Vu® System with the aim of improving efficiencies and clinical outcomes of inpatient colonoscopy procedures at Memorial Hermann Hospital, for patients who present with inadequate bowel preparation. The Memorial Hermann Hospital is a flagship hospital within the Memorial Hermann System, which is one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Texas, owning and operating 14 hospitals.

“The Pure-Vu® System provides a clinical solution for colonoscopy patients that present with inadequate prep, while simultaneously providing an opportunity for cost savings for our hospital by potentially reducing the length of stay for these patients. Historically, these patients were delayed on the floor until we could ensure their bowels were clean enough to get a high-quality exam. We are pleased to now have the Pure-Vu® System, a technology that allows us to manage these inpatient colonoscopy procedures in a timely manner while avoiding unnecessary extended hospitalization,” commented Dr. Thosani.

Over the last 12 months, MOTS stock dropped by -38.33%. The average equity rating for MOTS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.02 million, with 30.42 million shares outstanding and 25.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 148.67K shares, MOTS stock reached a trading volume of 1026513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 28, 2018, representing the official price target for Motus GI Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Motus GI Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 170.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

MOTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.71. With this latest performance, MOTS shares gained by 48.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.69 for Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8634, while it was recorded at 0.9925 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0317 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Motus GI Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -21870.09 and a Gross Margin at -235.51. Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21575.70.

Return on Total Capital for MOTS is now -102.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.95. Additionally, MOTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] managed to generate an average of -$471,143 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

MOTS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Motus GI Holdings Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOTS.

Motus GI Holdings Inc. [MOTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14 million, or 42.90% of MOTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOTS stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,210,542, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ORACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, holding 3,806,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.22 million in MOTS stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $3.19 million in MOTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Motus GI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Motus GI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MOTS] by around 2,881,585 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,136,062 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 8,524,557 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,542,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOTS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,876,456 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 802,840 shares during the same period.