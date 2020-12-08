Morgan Stanley lifts Athene Holding Ltd. [ATH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Athene Holding Ltd. [NYSE: ATH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.66% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.38%. The company report on December 2, 2020 that Athene to Participate in Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Virtual Conference; Live Webcast Available.

Athene Holding Ltd. (“Athene”) (NYSE: ATH) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Virtual Conference on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. On that day at 2 p.m. ET, Jim Belardi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Athene’s website at ir.athene.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Athene’s website shortly after the event.

Over the last 12 months, ATH stock dropped by -1.40%. The one-year Athene Holding Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.19. The average equity rating for ATH stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.35 billion, with 193.10 million shares outstanding and 182.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, ATH stock reached a trading volume of 1646783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Athene Holding Ltd. [ATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATH shares is $49.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Athene Holding Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $60 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on March 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Athene Holding Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on ATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athene Holding Ltd. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 39.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATH in the course of the last twelve months was 5.23.

ATH Stock Performance Analysis:

Athene Holding Ltd. [ATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, ATH shares gained by 24.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.93 for Athene Holding Ltd. [ATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.32, while it was recorded at 45.24 for the last single week of trading, and 32.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Athene Holding Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athene Holding Ltd. [ATH] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.16. Athene Holding Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.36.

Return on Total Capital for ATH is now 18.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Athene Holding Ltd. [ATH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.96. Additionally, ATH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athene Holding Ltd. [ATH] managed to generate an average of $1,639,245 per employee.

ATH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Athene Holding Ltd. posted 2.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.68/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 31.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Athene Holding Ltd. go to 9.07%.

Athene Holding Ltd. [ATH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,771 million, or 93.90% of ATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATH stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 54,608,979, which is approximately -1.097% of the company’s market cap and around 4.56% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 15,006,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $656.38 million in ATH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $642.32 million in ATH stock with ownership of nearly -8.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athene Holding Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Athene Holding Ltd. [NYSE:ATH] by around 14,448,080 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 18,921,513 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 144,299,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,668,867 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATH stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,386,168 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,975,561 shares during the same period.