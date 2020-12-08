Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Market cap of TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] reaches 389.70M – now what?

By Misty Lee

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] closed the trading session at $1.32 on 12/04/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.28, while the highest price level was $1.33. The company report on November 14, 2020 that TherapeuticsMD Announces Closing of its Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 23,437,500 shares of its common stock for net proceeds of approximately $27.5 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by TherapeuticsMD. All of the shares in the offering were sold by TherapeuticsMD.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. was the sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.45 percent and weekly performance of -3.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, TXMD reached to a volume of 3150935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2020, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.70.

TXMD stock trade performance evaluation

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.65. With this latest performance, TXMD shares dropped by -1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4363, while it was recorded at 1.3220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3982 for the last 200 days.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -304.56 and a Gross Margin at +86.01. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -354.80.

Return on Total Capital for TXMD is now -78.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -330.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,231.05. Additionally, TXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,214.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] managed to generate an average of -$506,164 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 17.60%.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $209 million, or 54.10% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,057,812, which is approximately -0.595% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,691,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.67 million in TXMD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $18.89 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly -4.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 15,131,144 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 9,396,159 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 133,826,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,353,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,106,320 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,728,697 shares during the same period.

