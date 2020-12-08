Market cap of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC] reaches 541.36M – now what?

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: OAC] closed the trading session at $11.82 on 12/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.10, while the highest price level was $11.94. The company report on December 4, 2020 that WeissLaw LLP Reminds OAC, IPV, EV, and XLNX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.39 percent and weekly performance of 12.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 451.40K shares, OAC reached to a volume of 2672432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

OAC stock trade performance evaluation

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.36. With this latest performance, OAC shares gained by 16.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.96% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.89 for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.41, while it was recorded at 10.96 for the last single week of trading, and 10.26 for the last 200 days.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Oaktree Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]: Insider Ownership positions

24 institutional holders increased their position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:OAC] by around 3,982,911 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,887,795 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,249,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,120,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OAC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,882,911 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,319,983 shares during the same period.