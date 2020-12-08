Tuesday, December 8, 2020
type here...
Companies

Market cap of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC] reaches 541.36M – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more
US Equities

U.S. Indices Started December With A Record Breaking Day

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wall Street began December on the right foot after gains of 11 percent to 12 percent for its key indices in November, with the...
Read more
Equity Analysis

Oil Futures Saw Below 1% Decline, OPEC Still To Decide Upon Production Cuts

Brandon Evans - 0
On Monday, November 30, after a rise of 1.1 percent during Friday trading, price of oil futures declined -0.4 percent to $45.34 per barrel...
Read more
Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: OAC] closed the trading session at $11.82 on 12/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.10, while the highest price level was $11.94. The company report on December 4, 2020 that WeissLaw LLP Reminds OAC, IPV, EV, and XLNX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:.

The small cap to buy before 2021

There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here  >>

Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.39 percent and weekly performance of 12.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.96 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 451.40K shares, OAC reached to a volume of 2672432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

OAC stock trade performance evaluation

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.36. With this latest performance, OAC shares gained by 16.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.96% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.89 for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.41, while it was recorded at 10.96 for the last single week of trading, and 10.26 for the last 200 days.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Oaktree Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [OAC]: Insider Ownership positions

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:OAC] by around 3,982,911 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 4,887,795 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,249,725 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,120,431 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OAC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,882,911 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,319,983 shares during the same period.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Previous articleNeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] Revenue clocked in at $7.30 million, down -50.00% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleDrive Shack Inc. [DS] Is Currently 8.21 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

More articles

Companies

Drive Shack Inc. [DS] Is Currently 8.21 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Misty Lee - 0
Drive Shack Inc. surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.27 during the day while...
Read more
Companies

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] Revenue clocked in at $7.30 million, down -50.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Brandon Evans - 0
NeuroMetrix Inc. surged by $0.18 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.18 during the day while it...
Read more
Companies

dMY Technology Group Inc. [DMYT] gain 97.71% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
dMY Technology Group Inc. closed the trading session at $19.02 on 12/07/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more
Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more
Stock Stories

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Stock Debut With 27% Rise, Zscaler (ZS) Stock Also Rose 26%

Misty Lee - 0
Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) increased by more than 27% to $22.98 after it started trading as a public company on Thursday. The...
Read more
Equity Analysis

UK Promised Vaccination In Next Week, U.S. To Approve New Support Package

Edison Baldwin - 0
The arrangements for coronavirus vaccine programs are well underway on the health front. On Tuesday, the UK distinguished itself by being the first country...
Read more
US Equities

U.S. Indices Started December With A Record Breaking Day

Caleb Clifford - 0
Wall Street began December on the right foot after gains of 11 percent to 12 percent for its key indices in November, with the...
Read more

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTnews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Stock Stories

Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Is Not Might Attractive Yet But Still Has Strong Business Base For Stable Growth

Brandon Evans - 0
For a decade, the S&P 500 and the defense stock index SPADE have outperformed Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) stock. NOC shares hold long-term potential,...
Read more
Ticker Update

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) investors agreed raising$6.0 Million through sale of 8,571,429 shares

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock plunged -10.5% NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) has reported that it has entered into equity purchasing agreements with some institutional and...
Read more

Popular Category

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the DBTNews.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.