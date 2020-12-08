Market cap of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [LOAK] reaches 372.48M – now what?

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: LOAK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.17% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 22.88%. The company report on November 18, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds STND, LOAK, MCAC, and LFAC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations.



The market cap for the stock reached $372.48 million, with 25.00 million shares outstanding and 15.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 370.47K shares, LOAK stock reached a trading volume of 1116863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.69 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.31.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [LOAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.88. With this latest performance, LOAK shares gained by 34.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.50% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.88 for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [LOAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.27, while it was recorded at 13.88 for the last single week of trading.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [LOAK] managed to generate an average of -$995 per employee.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:LOAK] by around 5,562,243 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 163,164 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,612,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,337,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOAK stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,903,139 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 12,754 shares during the same period.